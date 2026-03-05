- Following the attacks by the U.S. and Israel, Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed.
- It’s a crucial waterway, where 20% of the world’s oil supply passes between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula.
- Now oil prices are spiking, causing Americans to pay more at the gas pump, but could this war with Iran hit your wallet in more ways than one?
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone speaks with USF supply Chain expert Seckin Ozkul about dangerous waters, delaying shipments, pinching everything from gas prices to fertilizer for food.
Supply chain expert weighs in on the impacts you could feel during the conflict in the Middle East
