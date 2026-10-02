The Rays and Bucs: 2 franchises heading in opposite directions

TAMPA, Fla. —
- Between Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4, most of the Tampa Bay area sports teams will be playing at home.
- There are soccer, hockey, football and baseball games in both Tampa and St. Petersburg.
- Right now, all eyes are on the Rays and Bucs as the two franchises head in opposite directions.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with JP Peterson about the pivotal week for both teams as the Rays swing into the ALDS and the Bucs try to avoid fumbling for another week.
- You can see Paul’s full interview with JP Peterson this Sunday on Full Circle Florida at 8:30 a.m. on Tampa Bay 28.