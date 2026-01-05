WATCH: Your Voice: Bucs fans react to season ending, team missing playoffs
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs, despite beating the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night.
- On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints giving the NFC South title and final playoff spot to the Panthers.
- This is the first time the Bucs have missed the playoffs since 2019.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone went out to get Your Voice on the end of the Bucs 50th season. He asked fans about what needs to change in the offseason from players to staff, hopes for next season, and more.
- You can see the full story in the video above.
