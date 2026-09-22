TAMPA, Fla. —
- On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Bucs lost to the Cleveland Browns 23-19.
- The team is 0-2 for the first time in 12 years.
Watch report from Paul LaGrone
Your Voice: Bucs rough start to the season
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone went out to the Riverwalk to talk with fans about how they are feeling about the rough start to the season.
Share Your Story with Paul
Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
Contact Paul LaGrone
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