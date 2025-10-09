Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Your Voice: Tampa Bay Lightning home opener

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone went out to get Your Voice on the upcoming season, what the team means to the fans, the city, and more.
  • Lightning start a new season on October 9.
  • Fans are excited and hopefully the team will have another successful season.
  • You can see the full story above.

