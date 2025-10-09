Your Voice: Tampa Bay Lightning home opener

- Lightning start a new season on October 9.
- Fans are excited and hopefully the team will have another successful season.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone went out to get Your Voice on the upcoming season, what the team means to the fans, the city, and more.
- You can see the full story above.
