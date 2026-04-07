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Your Voice: The Rays are back home at The Trop

It’s opening day, and the Tampa Bay Rays are back home for the first time in over 560 days.
Your Voice: The Rays are back home at The Trop
Your Voice: The Rays are back home at The Trop
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  • It’s opening day, and the Tampa Bay Rays are back home for the first time in over 560 days.
  • It has been 18 months since Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off The Trop, and now it is time for a new beginning for the team.
  • Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone went out to get your voice ahead of opening day.
  • He talked to fans about being back at The Trop, the emotions and excitement for the season.

Share Your Story with Paul

Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
Contact Paul LaGrone

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Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

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