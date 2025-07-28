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Tampa Bay goes back to school: Everything you need to know for 2025

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WFTS
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TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The start of the school year is here for most Tampa Bay residents. We've created a handy guide so you and your family can make a stress-free transition from the summer months into the academic year.

School districts & start times

The Florida Back-to-School sales tax holiday began on Aug. 1 and runs through the entire month. During that time, select items will be exempt from state sales tax. Items can be purchased in-store or from online retailers with no sales tax.

For more tips and tricks, check our back-to-school section.

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