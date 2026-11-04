Angie Nixon concedes Florida Senate race, says progressive movement will continue

JACKSONVILLE, FL — Angie Nixon’s bid to become Florida’s first Black U.S. senator ended in defeat Tuesday, but the Jacksonville Democrat told supporters her fight is far from over.

“We may have lost this battle, but the war is not over,” Nixon said during her concession speech.

The Associated Press projected Republican Sen. Ashley Moody the winner of the special election. With votes still being counted, Moody had just over 50% of the vote to Nixon’s approximately 48%.

Nixon, a Florida state representative, entered the general election after a surprise victory in the Democratic primary. The progressive candidate campaigned on affordability, championing Medicare for All, free child care and rent freezes.

For some supporters, the relatively close race showed an opportunity for Democrats in a state where Republicans have built a substantial advantage.

Supporter Mak Manning loved the grassroots campaign Nixon built.

"She's willing to get out there and into the streets and fight," said Manning.

Nixon said Democrats face challenges ahead, including fundraising and closing the voter registration gap with Republicans.

"That 1.5 million gap with registration, we need to fix that," she told reporters.

Asked what comes next, Nixon said her immediate plans included getting some sleep. But she did not rule out another run.

“I’m looking forward to 2028 because we’re getting to work,” she said.

