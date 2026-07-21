Tampa Bay area voter guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 Election

The 2026 primary and general elections are here. Tampa Bay 28 has all you need to know, from polling places to how to register to vote.

When is the election?

The Primary Election will be held on Aug. 18, 2026

The General Election will be held on Nov. 3, 2026

Special elections and local elections can be called at any time during the year. To view your county’s elections, check the Local Elections Database.

Am I a registered voter?

If you're not sure if you are registered to vote in the state of Florida, you can find that information on the Florida Division of Elections website.

The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is Oct. 5, 2026

Can I change my party affiliation?

Yes, you can switch your party affiliation on the Florida elections website. You can change your party affiliation at any time, but it must be done 29 days before a Primary Election in order to be valid for that election.

How do I vote by mail?

If you'd like to vote by mail instead of going to the polls, you must request a vote-by-mail ballot by 5 p.m. on the following dates:

General Election: Aug. 6, 2026



To request your vote-by-mail ballot through the county you are registered to vote in. To check your status here

Is early voting available?

Yes, early voting is available. County-by-county early voting dates the primary and general election:

Citrus

Primary: August 7 to 15 General: Oct. 22 to 31

DeSoto

Primary: August 8 to 15 General: Oct. 22 to 31

Hardee

Primary: August 6 to 15 General: Oct. 22 to 31

Hernando

Primary: August 8 to 15 General: Oct. 22 to 31

Highlands

Primary: August 6 to 15

Hillsborough

Primary: August 3 to 16 General: Oct. 19 to Nov. 1

Manatee

Primary: August 8 to 16

Pasco

Primary: August 8 to 15 General: Oct. 19 to 31

Pinellas

Primary: August 8 to 15 General: Oct. 19 to Nov. 1

Polk

Primary: August 8 to 15

Sarasota

August 8 to 16



What and where is my voting precinct?

The precinct you live in determines which races will be on your ballot and where you vote.

To find your precinct within your county, click here.

What do I take with me to vote?

Florida law requires all voters to provide a current and valid photo and signature identification upon check-in prior to voting in person.

Accepted Forms of ID:



Florida driver license



Florida ID card (issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles)



U.S. passport



Debit or credit card



Military ID



Student ID



Retirement center ID



Neighborhood association ID



Public assistance ID



Veteran health ID (issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs)



Concealed weapon license (issued pursuant to F.S. 790.06)



Employee ID card issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the federal government, the state, a county or a municipality.

If your photo ID does not contain your signature, an additional ID with your signature is required.

Who is my Supervisor of Elections?

ABC Action News has compiled a list of the Supervisor of Elections in the Tampa Bay area. For the most up-to-date voting information, contact your County Supervisor of Elections.