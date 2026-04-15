News to Know for April 15

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, April 15, and we've just about made it to the halfway point of the month. We've still got just over two months to go until its officially summer in Tampa Bay, even though this week's forecast makes it feel like we skipped spring altogether. Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll see highs continue to climb as we head into the weekend, so a summer pool day is definitely on the table, regardless of the season.

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News to Know

Fort Meade unanimously approves controversial data center deal despite fierce public pushback: The Fort Meade City Commission unanimously approved a controversial development agreement Tuesday night and Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills breaks down what comes next.



The Fort Meade City Commission unanimously approved a controversial development agreement Tuesday night and Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills breaks down what comes next. Tax Day 2026 deals: Where to find freebies and discounts on April 15: April 15 is Tax Day. It can bring plenty of stress, but some businesses are offering discounts and freebies to help ease the anxiety.

WFTS/Country Thunder Music Festival

April 15 is Tax Day. It can bring plenty of stress, but some businesses are offering discounts and freebies to help ease the anxiety. Businesses react to new location of Country Thunder Florida Festival: Business owners on St. Pete Beach told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Casey Albritton they were surprised to hear the festival was suddenly moving away from St. Pete Beach to Coachman Park in Clearwater.



Business owners on St. Pete Beach told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Casey Albritton they were surprised to hear the festival was suddenly moving away from St. Pete Beach to Coachman Park in Clearwater. Pinellas County School Board votes to approve changes to school start times at four schools: Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone breaks down which changes the board approved for the 2026-2027 school year.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Highs rise into the 80s again today. Meteorologist Ally Blake says high pressure should keep the rain away throughout the next week.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Experts warn parents about safety and privacy risks associated with AI-powered chatbot toys and call for greater transparency from manufacturers. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises supervising children when they use AI-powered toys, keeping them in shared spaces, and staying informed on how the toys collect and use data.

Susan Solves It: AI Toy Safety

Daly Discoveries

Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly checked out Inchstone Books in New Port Richey, which opens April 25 as a cozy, inclusive community hub. The children's books room is a sensory-friendly safe space for all families.

Inchstone Books in New Port Richey opens April 25 as a cozy community hub

Things to Do this Wednesday, April 15

Participate in the Tampa Premium Outlets Torch Run to support Special Olympics athletes.

When: 9 a.m. Where: Tampa Premium Outlets Cost: Free

Watch Toy Story 3 during the outdoor Kids Movie on the Deck event.

When: 5 p.m. Where: Lower Deck Cost: Free

Paint a beach-themed canvas while enjoying wine at Tampa Canvas and Wine’s Day at the Beach.

When: 6 p.m. Where: Flippers Pizzeria Tampa Cost: $39



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.