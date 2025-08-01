News to Know for August 1

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Not only is it the end of the week, but it's also the end of six days straight of Heat Alerts. We survived, Tampa Bay! While the alerts are over with, it will still be a bit hot, so consider taking refuge at the Bolts Brew Fest in Amalie Arena tonight. You'll find oversized games, photo ops and even a meet and greet with our very own Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips. You'll also be able to find his Rule #7 beer.

Flooding is blamed on 'very inadequate' infrastructure: The City of Lakeland released a new study analyzing what caused Lake Bonny to flood dozens of homes during Hurricane Milton.

A new law hopes to prevent heat stroke deaths: After Hezekiah Walters died during a high school football practice, several districts tightened their protocols to try to keep student athletes safe.



A school for children with disabilities expands: The Language and Literacy Academy for Learning, a free public charter school in Winter Haven, is fully dedicated to children with disabilities

How to reduce back-to-school anxiety in kids: Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein, the co-director of the Center for Behavioral Health at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, goes over what you can do right now.

Meteorologist Ally Blake says for the first time in six days, our heat alerts have been removed for the Tampa Bay area. It will still be hot, but the heat index values won't get close to 108 degrees. Actual highs over the next seven days stay in the low to mid-90s.

Shawn Gilbert said he "lost everything" in Hurricane Helene. So why would he still need an ADT security system at his South Tampa home? Gilbert turned to Susan Solves It after he said ADT told him he had to keep paying for the system, despite it being so new that he never had a day of service.

ADT tells man to keep paying for security at hurricane destroyed home

Head to the Bolts Brew Fest at Amalie Arena for over 100 craft beer samples and more.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $70

Check out Family Day at Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa Cost: Free

Meet all your favorite characters at Tampa Bay Comic Con.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $35



