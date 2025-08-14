News to Know for August 14

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Have you heard the news about Amalie Arena? If you haven't, I'll fill you in: it's getting a new name. After a Tampa-based mergers and acquisitions firm entered into a new deal with the iconic venue, it will now be called Benchmark International Arena. It may take some getting used to, since most of Tampa Bay got to know the home of the Lightning as Amalie over the last 11 years. But don't worry, if you're one of the many Floridians who still call it the Ice Palace, we won't judge.

News to Know

Deputies believe a deadly electrocution was accidental: A company subcontracted by Duke Energy was installing a power pole in Seminole when the crew ran into trouble, killing one and severely injuring two.

Deputies said the scammer will claim they have kidnapped the resident's family member and will kill them if they do not pay.



A New Port Richey teenager represents Team USA: Jacob Little just returned from the World Union Karate Federation Championships in Sweden, where he earned two silver medals and a bronze.

A St. Pete organization petitions against Duke Energy: With energy bills climbing, neighbors are asking city leaders to rethink who powers their homes and pushing for cheaper options.

Price of Paradise

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures in the 70s and low 80s this morning will warm into the 90s this afternoon. Although we do expect some scattered rain again today, coverage will be lower than is typical in August.

Susan Solves It

Many people are seeing their electric bills rise, and it's not just because they're cranking up the AC. The growth of AI could be blamed for your higher bills.

Daly Discoveries

Seminole Bee Farms removes bees from local homes and turns them into happy honey makers. Their storefront at 9011 Park Boulevard sells pure honey, bee-related toys and more.

Things to Do this Thursday, August 14

Take a painting class and paint your own masterpiece.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $45

Try a free Pilates class in the park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Watch Comedian Gabriel Iglesias perform live at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa Cost: Limited tickets available



