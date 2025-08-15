News to Know for August 15

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's Friday, which means we've nearly made it through the week. To celebrate, our Good Morning Tampa Bay crew hit the road to explore Winter Haven this morning as part of our biweekly community show. The city is rapidly expanding, which means officials are trying to keep pace with demand by adding a new public safety complex and even another fire station. During our time, we met with the Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team, saw wildlife on a history-filled boat tour and checked out the newly refurbished Ritz Theatre. We love connecting with all different communities in Tampa Bay—who knows, maybe we'll come to your neighborhood next.

News to Know

Neighbors believe a new development could make flooding worse: A vacant lot in Forest Hills could soon be home to a roughly 6,000-square-foot, 14-bed assisted living facility, but some are pushing back.

A vacant lot in Forest Hills could soon be home to a roughly 6,000-square-foot, 14-bed assisted living facility, but some are pushing back. Tropical Storm Erin continues to strengthen: Erin is expected to become a hurricane on Friday, but ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says to remember Rule #7.



The Joe Perry Project takes over the Hard Rock Event Center: The band, fronted by Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes, kicked off their tour in Tampa on Wednesday night.

The Bucs to play starters in their second preseason game: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off preseason game number two against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

Price of Paradise

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll wake up to warm temperatures this morning and lots of humidity. Many locations, even away from the coast, are in the 80s to start the day, and highs will climb into the 90s this afternoon with a heat index near 109°F. Look out for a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, August 15, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Friday, August 15

Watch massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers at Monster Jam 2025.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $48

Learn how to paint at Tampa Canvas Class - Sea Turtle in the Tropics.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 0828 Perez Dr, Tampa Cost: $34

Head to Friday Fun Day at Empower Adventures Tampa Bay.

When: 4 p.m. Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd, Oldsmar Cost: $49



