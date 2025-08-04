News to Know for August 4

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Did you have a chance to catch a Rays game this weekend? If you were at Steinbrenner Field yesterday, chances are you saw a familiar face from the ABC Action News crew at the stadium. Our very own chief meteorologist, Denis Phillips, threw the ceremonial first pitch at Sunday's game against the Dodgers. While we didn't take home the win, don't despair—there's still plenty of opportunity ahead. Tonight, the Rays will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, but our next home game on Aug. 19 will see the team going head-to-head with the New York Yankees.

A portion of the Jackson House collapses: The incident happened days after the Tampa City Council approved a resolution that could preserve the building.

My Safe Florida Home applications open today: Many homeowners are parked at their computers waiting for the application portal to open, hoping to lock in money for storm prep.



Culinary arts students cook up professional experience: Metropolitan Ministries students are getting the opportunity to work with professional chefs, thanks to a partnership with Monin.

Tropical Storm Dexter is not a concern: The storm is more than 400 miles east of the Outer Banks of North Carolina and continues to move away from the United States.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures today will start in the low 80s along the coast and the 70s in the interior. There will be a few showers along the coast early, and though they won't be large, anyone under one of these will get some brief heavy rain.

The FTC is cracking down on companies it claims are falsely labeling products as "Made in the USA." The agency sent four companies warning letters, of which three are based in Florida.

Baygulls Bakery in Tampa is a New York bagel spot opened by a New York pizza guy. Baygulls Bakery is open Wednesday through Sunday and is located on West Hillsborough Avenue.

Take a HIIT class in the park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Head to Tampa Movie Night at Alibaba Lounge.

When: 8 p.m. Where:2317 West Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa Cost: $12

Go on a traditional Tampa scavenger hunt with a modern twist.

When: 2 p.m. Where: 2902 N Shoreview Pl, Tampa Cost: $28



