News to Know for August 6

Despite being well into hurricane season, many counties are still trying to bounce back from last year's storms. Between Milton and Helene, some may even forget that three hurricanes blew through Florida in 2024. Yesterday marked the first anniversary of Hurricane Debby, which hit parts of the Tampa Bay area hard. It was a good reminder that even though September is considered the month with the most activity, it's never too early to be prepared.

News to Know

Tampa is ranked among the worst cities for pedestrian safety: Parents and advocates are saying drivers need to keep their speeds in check, especially with the new statistics.

Price of Paradise

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures this morning will start in the 70s and low 80s. Most will see dry conditions during the morning hours. Scattered storms will begin to develop midday as temperatures reach around 90. The storms will start near the coast first and will shift slowly east through the afternoon and evening.

Susan Solves It

Carbon monoxide poisoning poses significant risks, underscoring the necessity for alarms in rental properties and hotels to safeguard against this invisible danger. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury says it’s essential to verify that your accommodations have a carbon monoxide alarm for your safety.

Daly Discoveries

Herbert Sherbert in Brooksville serves delicious frozen treats all over Tampa Bay and beyond. The mobile business shows up at more than 100 events a month, including birthday parties and weddings.

Things to Do this Wednesday, August 6

Stretch, relax, and sip wine under the sunset at a yoga and wine tasting.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 11501 Thonotosassa Rd, Thonotosassa Cost: $15

Hit the scenic Riverwalk for a refreshing 5k run, then unwind with food and drinks at Heights Public Market.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Meet like-minded singles in a fun, fast-paced evening of quick conversations and genuine connections.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $43.27



