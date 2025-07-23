News to Know for July 23

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Rain, rain and more rain. As we approach the third month of the 2025 hurricane season, some areas are still trying to recoup and recover from last year's storms. St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field has had a particularly rough go after its roof was torn off during Hurricane Milton last October, with many wondering what comes next for the stadium. But city officials announced yesterday that crews are finally preparing for the roof installation phase, meaning we'll at least see some repairs in the near future. Keep your eyes peeled.

News to Know

Pinellas hopes the state will help fund its beach project: The county has approved a plan to use almost $126 million in tourism development tax funds to renourish miles of county beaches.

The county has approved a plan to use almost $126 million in tourism development tax funds to renourish miles of county beaches. A local official from Pasco County makes an apology: Port Richey Vice Mayor Chris Maher apologized on Tuesday for comments he made that sparked outrage in the community.



Port Richey Vice Mayor Chris Maher apologized on Tuesday for comments he made that sparked outrage in the community. 'Star Wars' comes to a St. Pete hospital: St. Anthony's Hospital now has two robots named Gia and Beaker wandering the halls, thanks to a new high-tech delivery system BayCare is testing.

St. Anthony's Hospital now has two robots named Gia and Beaker wandering the halls, thanks to a new high-tech delivery system BayCare is testing. A mobile food pantry brings aid to a local Deaf community: Messengers of Hope Mission set up its "big blue bus" for the first time at the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services of Florida to provide free groceries.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay 28 News at 7:00PM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day mostly dry with a few showers near the beaches. The early part of the morning will be dry for most, with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s, but look for numerous scattered rain and storms during the afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Items with lithium-ion batteries can ignite after exposure to floodwater during hurricanes, highlighting the importance of proper safety measures. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury advises keeping all items with lithium-ion batteries away from potential flood areas to prevent dangerous fires.

Susan Solves It: Household Fire Risks

Things to Do this Wednesday, July 23

Step inside the vibrant world of Van Gogh at a mesmerizing 360º digital art exhibition.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 4636 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Cost: $20

Stitch away stress at Sew Chill, where you can learn the art of sewing around vibrant colors and friendly conversation.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free

Test your knowledge and enjoy a lively night of trivia and music bingo with friends at the Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.