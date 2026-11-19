HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge has refused to throw out a lawsuit challenging the way drivers' ticket appeals are handled for Florida's controversial school bus cameras — and the attorneys behind the case now want it to move forward on behalf of potentially thousands of other drivers.

WATCH: Judge allows Hillsborough school bus camera lawsuit to proceed

Judge allows Hillsborough school bus camera lawsuit to proceed

The school bus stop arm cameras are designed to protect kids getting on and off school buses. But since they started rolling, Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone and photojournalist Matthew Apthorp have exposed problems with what happens when drivers get a ticket and try to fight back.

Stanley Shultz of Plant City was fined $225 last year after a school bus camera caught him passing the bus after its stop arm deployed. He said the bus' warning lights never flashed.

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So Shultz tried to challenge his violation — and lost — bringing his total fine to $270. But he's not done fighting, and neither is his attorney.

"He challenged the merits of the ticket. We're challenging the procedure," said Shultz's attorney Gino Moreno.

At issue: When a driver challenges one of these violations, who decides if it should be upheld or dismissed?

Florida law calls for a "local hearing officer" appointed by the school district or county. But in Hillsborough County, contested cases are being sent to state administrative judges through the Division of Administrative Hearings — or DOAH — and in most of these cases, the judges aren't in the same county where the ticket was issued.

In Shultz's appeal, the judge who heard his appeal was in Tallahassee. And that's against the law, according to Shultz's lawsuit.

"If you're saying that it has to be heard by a local hearing officer, the hearing officer is being described as local. A state agency in Tallahassee is not local," Moreno said.

The Hillsborough County School District and its camera vendor, BusPatrol, tried to get the case dismissed. But recently, a judge said no, giving the green light for this camera lawsuit to keep rolling.

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Shultz's attorneys are now asking the court to certify the case as a class action, since there are thousands of other drivers in Hillsborough County whose appeals were also heard by judges outside the county.

As of Oct. 2, nearly 5,000 school bus violations issued in Hillsborough County were contested — with nearly 80% upheld by a DOAH judge, according to recent data provided by the Hillsborough County School District.

Last year, one of those judges revealed to Reporter LaGrone why the law makes it difficult for drivers to win appeals.

"It doesn't give us any discretion do anything but uphold the citation or void the citation," Judge John Van Laningham told LaGrone last year.

For nearly two years, LaGrone and Apthorp have exposed problems with these cameras, which have generated nearly $30 million in paid fines in Hillsborough County alone.

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First, they discovered drivers were getting ticketed without a way to contest their fine. Then lawmakers had to adjust the law just to ensure drivers could appeal.

It could take several months before a judge determines whether to certify this lawsuit as a class action. While this court battle is based in Hillsborough County, Moreno could expand the lawsuit to other Florida counties where DOAH judges are also being used to hear driver appeals.

BusPatrol did not respond to our request for comment about this latest ruling but a spokesperson previously called the lawsuit "baseless." A spokesperson for the Hillsborough County school district said it does not comment on pending litigation. Shultz's attorney calls the lawsuit necessary for drivers to get a fair shot at fighting back what these buses capture on camera.

"You opened up this program before you set up a hearing program, then you changed the law, and then you still can't follow the law. That's ultimately what our position is: just get it right," Moreno said.