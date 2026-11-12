Tampa father jailed in Florida voter sweep as attorney questions state's evidence against him

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa father accused of voting illegally is now behind bars — one of 20 defendants charged with voter fraud as part of the state's latest sweep.

But his attorney is questioning the state's evidence, telling investigative reporter Katie LaGrone she hasn't seen proof of her client's wrongdoing beyond a voter card the state sent him even though he was ineligible to vote.

WATCH KATIE LAGRONE'S REPORT BELOW:

Attorney questions Tampa father's voter fraud case

In a Hillsborough County courtroom recently, Donta White sat in the inmate section, dressed in an orange jumpsuit, his expression stoic.

This court appearance was about scheduling his trial, but for the people waiting for the 44-year-old to return home, the consequences of his latest arrest have already settled in.

"I thought it was a prank. Like, what do you mean? There's officers here to arrest you for voting? He's like, 'I didn't do it,'" said Taquilla Allen, White's girlfriend.

She's helping to care for his two young children while he remains in jail.

"It's been rough, but you know, we're just gonna take it a day at a time," Allen said.

The state is accusing White of illegally voting. At the time, the convicted felon was still serving a 10-year probation for grand theft when, according to a press release issued by Florida's Attorney General's Office, White signed a state form warning him not to register or vote until after he completed his sentence.

But according to prosecutors, White submitted two voter registration applications falsely claiming his voting rights had been restored, and then voted early in the 2024 general election. White is now charged with illegal voting and two counts of false swearing.

A spokesperson for the AG's office said White admitted to authorities that he registered and voted, but his attorney, Lynley Flagler, is questioning the state's case.

"There is no clear-cut evidence that would support the fact that he actually went to the polls and voted himself," Flagler said.

In addition, despite White not being eligible to vote because of his felony conviction, Flagler says the state sent him a voter ID card as if he was eligible.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier speaks during a meeting between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state cabinet at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

"I feel that there's an entrapment issue. They want to prosecute voting, but they have not put any checks and balances in place to let people know when they're able to vote and when they can't vote," Flagler said.

While a voter ID card does not, by itself, grant someone the right to vote, under Florida law certain convicted felons can get their voting rights restored once they complete their sentence, including probation.

In White's case, his illegal voting charges triggered a violation of probation, which is how he landed back in jail.

"He runs a body shop. He's a father. He's just, overall, really changed his life. So to see him in this position saddens me on a personal level as well as a professional level," Flagler said.

Questions around voter eligibility for convicted felons aren't new in Florida. In 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 former felons who cast a ballot despite having disqualifying convictions. Several said they thought they could vote.

"What we discovered from a review of all those cases was there was more confusion than fraud," said Ramon De La Cabada, a Florida criminal defense attorney who co-chairs a committee formed after those arrests.

De La Cabada believes White's case may be another example of that confusion — as is the recent arrest of Astrid Navarette Quintana. She's sitting in a Lee County jail after the state charged her for voting as a non-citizen. LaGrone recently investigated her case and found she's a permanent resident, married to a U.S. veteran and was also sent a voter ID card.

When asked why voters shouldn't be responsible for knowing if they're eligible to vote, De La Cabada responded, "Absolutely, but I think the better question is why isn't the government creating better communication about eligibility? What you're finding in all these cases is massive confusion as to eligibility."

Donta White's jury trial is set for early next year. He faces up to 15 years in prison for illegally voting and 30 years for his probation violation, which stemmed from his recent voting charges.

In the meantime, he and his family remain apart, waiting for what's next.

"Who would throw their life away to vote? That's what it all boils down to," his girlfriend said. "It's petty, but we're dealing with it."