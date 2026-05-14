14-year-old East Lake student headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee

- Tampa Bay 28 reporter Robert Boyd spoke with Park Allen, an 8th grader at East Lake Middle School Academy of Engineering, who will be competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
- The Scripps National Spelling Bee will begin on May 26 with the preliminary rounds airing on Scripps Sports. The semifinals and finals will air the following two nights, beginning at 8 p.m. ET, on ION.
- The 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee will be hosted by ESPN's Mina Kimes.
Tampa Bay 28 is a subsidiary of the E.W. Scripps Company, which runs the Bee on a not-for-profit basis.
WATCH: Florida salon owner charged with misdemeanor battery after price dispute
A nurse says a Tampa-area salon owner attacked her after a dispute over an advertised $50 weave — and it's all on video.
Florida salon owner charged with misdemeanor battery after price dispute