780,000 Ryobi Electric Pressure Washers recalled due to explosion risk

There's a recall for about 780,000 Ryobi Electric Pressure Washers due to explosion risk, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The hazard listed on the site says the following: "The pressure washer's capacitor can overheat and burst, causing parts to be forcefully ejected, posing a risk of serious injury from impact to the user or bystanders."

Manufacturer TTI Outdoor Power Equipment received 135 reports of capacitors overheating, including 41 reports of explosions, resulting in 32 injuries as well as fractures to the fingers, hands, face and eyes.

The recall includes Ryobi brushless electric pressure washers, models RY142300 and RY142711VNM. The recalled pressure washers are green and have a spray nozzle, a detergent tank with a blue cap and storage for accessories.

The pressure washers were sold at Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores nationwide, and online at homedepot.com and directtoolsoutlet.com from July 2017 through June 2024 for between about $300 and $400.

Ryobi is printed on the front of the unit. The model and serial numbers can be found on the data plate located on the side of the motor housing, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For more information, TTI Outdoor Power Equipment is available toll-free at 1-800-597-9624 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online.