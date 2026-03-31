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Army suspends pilots who hovered outside Kid Rock's home: ABC News source

Kid Rock Nashville
Al Wagner/Al Wagner/Invision/AP
Kid Rock speaks at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
Kid Rock Nashville
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ABC News reports the Army has launched a formal investigation into the flyover of two Apache attack helicopters by Kid Rock's Nashville home over the weekend, according to a U.S. Army spokesman.

According to ABC News, a source familiar with the incident said that the four crew members aboard the two helicopters have been suspended pending the investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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