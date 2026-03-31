Army suspends pilots who hovered outside Kid Rock's home: ABC News source

ABC News reports the Army has launched a formal investigation into the flyover of two Apache attack helicopters by Kid Rock's Nashville home over the weekend, according to a U.S. Army spokesman.
According to ABC News, a source familiar with the incident said that the four crew members aboard the two helicopters have been suspended pending the investigation.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Suspect arrested for murder of Bartow man found in 'pool of blood': PCSO
Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced it arrested the suspect involved in the murder of a 56-year-old Bartow man found in a "pool of blood."
Arrest in 'violent death' of Florida man found in 'pool of blood'