Artemis II crew requests to name crater on moon after Commander Wiesman's late wife

NASA's Artemis II crew celebrated a historic moment on Monday as they traveled farther from Earth than any humans in history.

During their lunar flyby, they identified two unnamed spots on the moon and requested to name them. The first crater is to be named "Integrity" after their spacecraft and in honor of their mission. The second crater they requested to be named "Carroll," after Commander Reid Wiesman's late wife.

"We lost a loved one, her name is Carroll, the spouse of Reid, the mother of Katie and Ellie," said Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen. "It's a bright spot on the moon and we would to call it Carroll."

Carroll Wiesman passed after a five-year-long battle with cancer. She passed during the preparation of the Artemis mission.

After the proposal, the crew turned off the mic, cried, and embraced.

Hansen said the crater can be seen from Earth.