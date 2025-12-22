Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Barry Manilow reveals lung cancer diagnosis, postpones Tampa concert

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Barry Manilow performs during the Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 1, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
American singer and songwriter Barry Manilow has been diagnosed with lung cancer, according to a statement made to his official Instagram account.

In the statement, Manilow said a recent MRI discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung that needs to be removed.

Read the full statement here:

The singer said he will need a month to recover from surgery and is rescheduling the January dates on his farewell tour, which includes a stop at Benchmark International Arena on Jan. 6.

The post said the new date for the Tampa concert is Feb. 27, and ticket holders for the January concert can use their existing tickets for the rescheduled dates.

"In the meantime, I'm counting down the days until I return to my home away from home at the Westgate Las Vegas for our Valentine's Day weekend concerts on February 12-13-14 and throughout 2026," said the statement.

