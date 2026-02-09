Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death revealed as pulmonary embolism

Catherine O’Hara died from a pulmonary embolism while also battling colorectal cancer, according to ABC News.

The U.S. National Library of Medicine says a pulmonary embolism is a sudden blockage in a lung artery caused by a blood clot traveling to the lungs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks colorectal cancer as the fourth-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.

The acclaimed actress who passed away at 71 had more than 100 credits across film and television, including her iconic role as Moira Rose in “Schitt’s Creek” and as Kevin’s mother in “Home Alone.” She was transported to a hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department on Jan. 30 after a medical aid call and later died.