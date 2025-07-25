Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CENTCOM forces say they killed senior ISIS leader during raid

Michael E. Kurilla
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla testifies before the Senate Armed Services committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 8, 2022.
Michael E. Kurilla
Posted

CENTCOM forces are reporting they killed a senior ISIS leader during a raid in Syria early Friday morning.

According to the release, Dhiya’ Zawba Muslih al-Hardani, and his two adult "ISIS-affiliated" sons, Abdallah Dhiya al-Hardani and Abd al-Rahman Dhiya Zawba al-Hardani, were killed since they "posed a threat to US and Coalition Forces, as well as the new Syrian government."

"We will continue to relentlessly pursue ISIS terrorists wherever they operate. ISIS terrorists are not safe where they sleep, where they operate, and where they hide. Alongside our partners and allies, U.S. Central Command is committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS terrorists that threaten the region, our allies, and our homeland,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, U.S. Central Command Commander.

The release further stated three women and three children were also "on the target" but were not harmed.

This is a developing story.

