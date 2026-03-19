Children's Ibuprofen recalled after 'gel-like mass' found in product: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a nationwide recall for children's ibuprofen.

The FDA said Strides Pharma first issued the recall in early March on over 89,000 bottles of Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension, USP, 100mg, after the firm received complaints of a "gel-like mass and black particles" in the product.

Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension is manufactured by Taro Pharmaceuticals in New York. The lot numbers for the recall are 7261973A and 7261974A with an expiration date of 01/31/2027.