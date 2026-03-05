Costco alerts members of recall over possible presence of glass in product

Costco is alerting members about a voluntary recall of Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice due to potential glass in the product, per the recall notice.

Ajinomoto Food North America said the affected products are coded with best-by dates ranging from 110825 to 011227. Customers can find the best by date printed on the side of the box or on individual packages in the format Month, Day, Year (MM DD YY).

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries related to the recalled products, per the notice.

"While not required by the USDA, out of an abundance of caution we are sending this notice to Costco members who purchased this to avoid consumption of glass-contaminated food.

Please check if you have this item and you may return it to your local Costco for a full refund," said the notice.