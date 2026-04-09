CSU forecasts 2026 Atlantic hurricane season activity will be 'somewhat below-normal'

Colorado State University (CSU) predicts the 2026 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have "somewhat below-normal activity," according to their annual forecast released Thursday morning.

CSU forecasts 13 named storms, six hurricanes, and two major hurricanes for the upcoming 2026 hurricane season.

Read CSU’s full 2026 hurricane season forecast here.

In 2025, the forecast predicted 17 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes. The 2025 season ended with 13 named storms, five hurricanes, and four major hurricanes.

CSU said real-time estimates of global tropical cyclone activity are calculated from the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research’s archived b-decks.