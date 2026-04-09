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CSU forecasts 2026 Atlantic hurricane season activity will be 'somewhat below-normal'

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Hurricane Otis is seen here approaching Mexico's Pacific coast near Acapulco on October 24. The rapid intensification Hurricane Otis underwent in the hours before it slammed into southern Mexico is a symptom of the human-caused climate crisis.
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Colorado State University (CSU) predicts the 2026 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have "somewhat below-normal activity," according to their annual forecast released Thursday morning.

CSU forecasts 13 named storms, six hurricanes, and two major hurricanes for the upcoming 2026 hurricane season.

Read CSU’s full 2026 hurricane season forecast here.

In 2025, the forecast predicted 17 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes. The 2025 season ended with 13 named storms, five hurricanes, and four major hurricanes.

CSU said real-time estimates of global tropical cyclone activity are calculated from the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research’s archived b-decks.

Why are commercial car washes able to operate as the Tampa Bay area continues to deal with drought?

Tampa Bay 28 heard from many people on social media who wonder why commercial car washes are still allowed to operate under drought-related water restrictions. Anchor Heather Leigh went out to find the answer.

Why are commercial car washes able to operate as the Tampa Bay area continues to deal with drought?

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