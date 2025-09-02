'Dances With Wolves' actor Graham Greene dies at 73

Oscar-nominated "Dancing With Wolves" actor Graham Greene died at 73 years old, his agent confirmed to ABC News on Monday.

Greene acted alongside actor Kevin Costner in the Academy Award-winning film from 1990, which had 12 nominations and seven wins, including best picture.

Green is also remembered for his roles in "Maverick" (1994), "Die Hard With a Vengeance" (1995), "The Green Mile" (1999), "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" (2009) and "Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game" (2017).