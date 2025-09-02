Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

'Dances With Wolves' actor Graham Greene dies at 73

Graham Greene
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Graham Greene attends a screening of "Antlers" at Regal Essex Crossing on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Graham Greene
Posted
and last updated

Oscar-nominated "Dancing With Wolves" actor Graham Greene died at 73 years old, his agent confirmed to ABC News on Monday.

Greene acted alongside actor Kevin Costner in the Academy Award-winning film from 1990, which had 12 nominations and seven wins, including best picture.

Green is also remembered for his roles in "Maverick" (1994), "Die Hard With a Vengeance" (1995), "The Green Mile" (1999), "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" (2009) and "Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game" (2017).

Pier 60 in Clearwater set to partially reopen Labor Day after hurricane repairs

Clearwater's Pier 60 partially reopens on Labor Day after hurricane repairs, bringing back tourists and boosting local businesses.

Pier 60 in Clearwater set to partially reopen on Labor Day

Latest National News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg