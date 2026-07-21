Defense Department identifies US service member killed in Iraq during 'controlled detonation' of Iranian drone

The Department of Defense identified the soldier killed on Sunday in northern Iraq during a "controlled detonation" of a downed Iranian attack drone.

The U.S. Defense Department said 30-year-old Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was killed in action on July 19 at the Erbil Air Base in Iraq.

The incident is under investigation, according to the department.

Read the full U.S. Defense Department statement here.