Disney pairs aggressive discounts with small price increases at US parks. Here’s why

LOS ANGELES, California (CNN) — Theme park fans dread what has become an expected annual price increase for US Disney parks. But the new prices that hit Wednesday morning — along with some of the best discount offers in years — suggest the media and entertainment giant is being strategic in a year when no brand-new rides are likely to open, and many guests feel wary about the economy overall.

There will still be sticker shock for those trying to visit Walt Disney World or Disneyland on the busiest days of the year. The most expensive, single-day, single-park ticket during the Christmas or New Year’s weeks, for example, will go up 5% in Florida to $209 plus tax (the first time Magic Kingdom tickets will cross the $200 threshold). For Disneyland Resort in California, that peak ticket goes up by 8.7% to $224.

But for people flexible enough to visit during slower seasons, most other Disney World single-day, single-park tickets have increased by about an average of $5. Its lowest priced single-day ticket, $119 plus tax for Animal Kingdom park, will stay the same price.

A new discount offers Disney World guests up to $250 off each night of a minimum 4-night, room-and-ticket package for most stays from late February to late July next year. This is stackable with another discount — free dining plans for kids ages 3-9 with the purchase of an adult dining plan, through all of 2026.

Don Munsil, president of travel website MouseSavers.com, said that offer indicates Disney has an unusually large number of rooms to fill. He said that the dollar amount discount, rather than a percentage off, “disguises the fact that it’s actually a very deep discount,” larger than their usual promotions for the last few years.