'Do not drive' notice for over 200,000 Chrysler, Jeep vehicles with active airbag recalls

Stellantis has issued a "do not drive" notice for 225,000 vehicles from various manufacturers with active Takata airbag recalls.

Stellantis reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that about 225,000 vehicles in the U.S. are not repaired and still have open airbag recalls. The recall affects Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles.

The NHTSA said that more than 6.6 million airbag inflators in Chrysler vehicles have been replaced.

“If you have one of these vehicles, do not drive it until the repair is completed and the defective airbag is replaced,” NHTSA said in a notice. “Recalls are free at the manufacturer’s dealership.”

To view the full list of vehicles affected in the NHTSA notice, click here.