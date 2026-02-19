Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FDA warns against eating certain oysters due to potential norovirus contamination

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Oysters are collected in a crate, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Maine. Maine is producing more oysters than ever due to a growing number of shellfish farms that have launched off its coast in recent years. The state's haul of oysters, the vast majority of which are from farms, grew by more than 50% last year to more than 6 million pounds. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FLORIDA — The FDA is advising restaurants, food retailers, and consumers to avoid oysters from Stellar Bay Shellfish Ltd., Canada, due to potential norovirus contamination.

The warning applies to oysters harvested between Dec. 22, 2025, and Feb. 4, 2026, from British Columbia harvest area BC 17-20 (Nanoose Bay) CLF #1401656. The products were shipped to distributors in multiple states, including Florida, California, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The FDA says Norovirus can cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache, and body aches, with symptoms often appearing 12 to 48 hours after exposure. The illness typically lasts one to three days but can lead to dehydration, especially in young children, older adults, and people with other health conditions.

The FDA is asking restaurants and retailers to dispose of affected oysters and to prevent cross-contamination during food preparation.

Consumers who have eaten the oysters and experience norovirus symptoms are advised by the FDA to contact their healthcare provider and report their illness to their local health department.

