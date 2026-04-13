Florida teen charged as adult in murder of stepsister on cruise ship: DOJ

MIAMI, Fla. — The Department of Justice announced on Monday a 16-year-old Florida teen has been indicted as an adult by a federal grand jury on charges of murder and aggravated sexual abuse in the killing of his stepsister.

According to court records, the Titusville teen was on the Carnival Cruise Line’s Horizon with Anna Kepner and other family members early November 2025, when the ship was in international waters en route to Miami.

The teen is accused of sexually assaulting and intentionally killing Kepner during that time, per court documents.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the cause of death to be mechanical asphyxiation.

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this unimaginable loss," said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. "A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging serious offenses that allegedly occurred aboard a vessel in international waters. We will present the evidence in court and pursue this case with professionalism and care. As in every case, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

The teen was initially charged as a juvenile on Feb. 2.

The Titusville teen is now charged with murder in the first degree and aggravated sexual abuse. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

FBI Miami is investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alejandra L. López is prosecuting the case.