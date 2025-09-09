Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ford recalling almost 1.5 million vehicles due to rear view camera issue

FILE - The Ford logo is seen above the entrance to the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Ford is recalling almost 1.5 million vehicles in the United States because the rear view camera may show a blank or distorted image on the center display screen while the vehicle is in reverse, which can reduce or distort the driver's view of what's behind the car and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall includes certain vehicles from model years 2015 to 2019 of the Lincoln Navigator, Lincoln MKC, Mustang, Ranger, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline, Edge, Expedition, F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD and F-550 SD.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday in its safety recall report that Ford is aware of 18 accidents and no injuries related to the camera issue.

The agency said that vehicle owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the rear view camera inspected and replaced, if necessary. There will be no charge for the service.

