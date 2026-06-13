Gene Shalit, the beloved movie critic and arts reporter for the “Today” show, has passed away.

Known for his puffy hair, oversized handlebar mustache and a love for puns, Gene Shalit joined “Today” in 1970 and became arts editor in 1973.

He was a middle-of-the-road critic, known for his wit and intelligence. Shalit was instrumental in changing the balance of critical power in America, moving it from print to television. He was regularly mocked on “Saturday Night Live” and made cameos on shows like “Sesame Street.”

Shalit is survived by his daughter, Willa Shalit.