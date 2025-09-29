Latin superstar Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (AP) — Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl halftime show next year.

The NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation announced Sunday that the Grammy winner will perform at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8.

This comes after his historic Puerto Rico residency this month, which drew over half a million fans.

Bad Bunny is also leading all nominees at the Latin Grammys in November. With three Grammys and 12 Latin Grammys, he has become a global ambassador for Latin music. Last year, Kendrick Lamar set a record with 133.5 million viewers for his Super Bowl performance.