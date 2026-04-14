Legendary college basketball commentator Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for 5th time

SARASOTA, Fla. — In the world of sports, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has been diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time.

In a post on "X" shared by ESPN on April 13, Vitale confirmed he was diagnosed with melanoma in his lung and liver cavity.

The 86-year-old said he will start immunotherapy soon.

Despite the news, Vitale said he feel fantastic and plans to win the battle.

The longtime announcer previously fought through melanoma, lymphoma, vocal cord and lymph node cancers.

Vitale says he's more motivated than ever to continue raising money for kids battling cancer.