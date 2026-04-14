Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Legendary college basketball commentator Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for 5th time

Dick Vitale
Carlos Osorio/AP
Basketball announcer Dick Vitale looks skyward during a court dedication in his honor at Detroit Mercy in Detroit, Monday, Dec. 5, 2011. Vitale guided the Titans to 78 victories in five seasons at the University of Detroit, as it then was called, when he coached the team (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Dick Vitale
Posted
and last updated

SARASOTA, Fla. — In the world of sports, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has been diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time.

In a post on "X" shared by ESPN on April 13, Vitale confirmed he was diagnosed with melanoma in his lung and liver cavity.

The 86-year-old said he will start immunotherapy soon.

Despite the news, Vitale said he feel fantastic and plans to win the battle.

The longtime announcer previously fought through melanoma, lymphoma, vocal cord and lymph node cancers.

Vitale says he's more motivated than ever to continue raising money for kids battling cancer.

Tampa Bay Catholics react to dispute between Pope Leo XIV and President Trump over Iran

The Pope criticized the war in Iran, prompting a response from President Trump on Truth Social. Local parishioners in New Tampa are sharing their thoughts on the ongoing war of words.

Tampa Bay Catholics react to dispute between Pope Leo XIV and President Trump over Iran

Latest National News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg