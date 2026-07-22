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Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $743 million

Mega Millions
Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
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There was no jackpot winner in Tuesday's drawing, according to USA Mega.

USA Mega said two players matched the first five numbers for a second-prize win, with one winner from Arizona and one from California.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, with an estimated jackpot of $743 million.

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