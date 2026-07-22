Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $743 million

There was no jackpot winner in Tuesday's drawing, according to USA Mega.
USA Mega said two players matched the first five numbers for a second-prize win, with one winner from Arizona and one from California.
The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, with an estimated jackpot of $743 million.
'It's either eat or pay bills': Florida families desperate for answers after losing SNAP benefits to fraud
Florida families are losing hundreds of dollars in SNAP benefits to fraud, with multiple victims in the Tampa Bay area saying unauthorized charges on their accounts are being traced to the same California address — and the state is offering no way to get that money back.
Families say SNAP scammers are stealing food benefits with no reimbursement