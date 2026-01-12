Norovirus outbreak impacts passengers on cruise ship out of Florida

Holland America Line’s Rotterdam cruise ship out of Florida experienced a norovirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control said Monday.

The CDC said the outbreak happened on the Dec. 28, 2025, to Jan. 9, 2026 voyage, affecting dozens of passengers and crew members on the cruise ship that left from Fort Lauderdale.

The Centers for Disease Control's Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) reported 85 of the 2,593 passengers (3.3%) and nine of the 1,005 crew members (0.9%) became ill during the voyage. The predominant symptoms included vomiting and diarrhea. The outbreak was officially reported to the VSP on Jan. 8, 2026.

The cruise line responded with enhanced cleaning, isolating sick individuals, and collecting stool samples for testing.

Health officials urged passengers to report illness promptly and practice good hygiene to help limit the spread of gastrointestinal outbreaks at sea.