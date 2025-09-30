Norovirus outbreak reported on Serenade of the Seas cruise

Royal Caribbean International’s Serenade of the Seas has reported a gastrointestinal illness outbreak during its current voyage, with almost 100 passengers and crew experiencing symptoms.

The cruise voyaging from San Diego to Miami between Sept. 19 and Oct. 2 listed 1,874 passengers and 883 crew members onboard.

According to the Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP), 94 passengers and four crew members reported being sick. And the outbreak was reported to VSP on Sept. 28.

The predominant symptoms included diarrhea and vomiting, and test results identified norovirus as the cause.

In response, Royal Caribbean International said the crew implemented increased cleaning and disinfection procedures under its outbreak prevention plan. The ship’s crew also collected stool specimens from ill individuals for testing, isolated sick passengers and crew, and consulted with VSP about sanitation measures and the continued reporting of new cases.

Health officials advise reporting gastrointestinal symptoms promptly to the ship’s medical center so they can help detect and contain outbreaks more quickly. Passengers are encouraged to practice frequent handwashing, use onboard sanitizing stations, and take precautions to limit the spread of illness while cruising.