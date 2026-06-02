Peabo Bryson, timeless tenor in Disney ballads and R&B legend, dead at 75

Peabo Bryson, whose smooth tone and operatic control produced classic Disney hits as well as R&B standards has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 75.

The statement said he died Tuesday evening “surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.”

Bryson is best known for contributing his talents to the Oscar-winning Disney duets “Beauty and the Beast,” sung alongside Celine Dion, and “A Whole New World,” sung with Regina Belle for the animated film “Aladdin.”

He’s also known for songs like “Feel the Fire” and “Can You Stop the Rain,” among others.

“While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit,” his family said in a statement. “His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”