Powerball jackpot grows to $600 million

There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the lottery's website.
Powerball drawings are held three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. The next drawing is on July 25 at 10:59 p.m.
The lottery's website said the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing has grown to $600 million.
SUV crashes into Carrollwood restaurant, narrowly missing workers and customers
An SUV crashed into a Carrollwood restaurant Tuesday afternoon after the driver tried to avoid another vehicle in a shopping plaza.
SUV crashes into Carrollwood restaurant, narrowly missing workers and customers