Powerball jackpot grows to $663 million

There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Monday night's drawing, according to the lottery's website.
Powerball drawings are held three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. The next drawing is on Wednesday, July 29, at 10:59 p.m.
The lottery's website said the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $663 million.
'Left in the dark': Families say they weren't notified during Aviata evacuation
Tampa Bay 28 heard from multiple families with similar questions and concerns about the lack of communication.
'Left in the dark': Families say they weren't notified during Aviata evacuation