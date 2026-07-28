Powerball jackpot grows to $663 million

There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Monday night's drawing, according to the lottery's website.

Powerball drawings are held three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. The next drawing is on Wednesday, July 29, at 10:59 p.m.

The lottery's website said the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $663 million.