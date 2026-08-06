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Powerball jackpot grows to $856 million

Powerball
Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Powerball
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There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the lottery's website.

Powerball drawings are held three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. The next drawing is on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 10:59 p.m.

The lottery's website said the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing has grown to $856 million, with a cash value of $372 million.

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