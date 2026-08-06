Powerball jackpot grows to $856 million

There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the lottery's website.
Powerball drawings are held three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. The next drawing is on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 10:59 p.m.
The lottery's website said the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing has grown to $856 million, with a cash value of $372 million.
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