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President Trump says ceasefire is 'over'

Donald Trump
John Raoux/AP
File - Former President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Donald Trump
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ANKARA, TURKEY — President Donald Trump says after launching new strikes on Iran that ceasefire is 'over' but says negotiations can continue.
Trump says after launching new strikes on Iran that ceasefire is 'over' but says negotiations can continue.

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