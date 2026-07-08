President Trump says ceasefire is 'over'

ANKARA, TURKEY — President Donald Trump says after launching new strikes on Iran that ceasefire is 'over' but says negotiations can continue.

Trump says after launching new strikes on Iran that ceasefire is 'over' but says negotiations can continue.

Newly released videos show suspect in patrol car after deadly Ybor City crash The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office released videos from November of 2025, including a video from the Tampa Police Department's helicopter. Newly released videos shows suspect in patrol car after deadly Ybor City crash