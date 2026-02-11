Pride flag removed from Stonewall National Monument

The rainbow flag is no longer flying at Stonewall National Monument, according to ABC News.

The National Park Service, acting under federal guidance from the Trump administration, removed the flag from its pole inside the monument near Christopher Park in New York City’s Greenwich Village.

The iconic site was designated a national monument by President Barack Obama in June 2016, becoming the first federal monument dedicated to LGBTQ+ rights.

Officials have not announced whether the flag will be reinstated or replaced, and the removal has drawn attention from LGBTQ+ advocates concerned about the message it sends.