Rosina recalls nearly 9,500 pounds of frozen meatballs sold nationwide

Rosina Food Products, Inc. is recalling about 9,462 pounds of fully cooked frozen meatball products that may contain metal fragments.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recall covers “Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs” sold in 32-ounce bags with a “Best By” date of Oct. 30, 2026, and timestamps between 17:08 and 18:20. The products were produced on July 30, 2025, and shipped to Aldi supermarket locations nationwide.

The issue was discovered after a consumer complaint about metal fragments in the product. No confirmed injuries have been reported, but officials said anyone concerned should contact a health care provider.

Buyers are asked not to eat the product and to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.