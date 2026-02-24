Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsNational News

Actions

Savannah Guthrie offers up to $1 million for information about her mother in new Instagram video

Nancy Guthrie
Pima County Sheriff's Department
This image from the Pima County Sheriff's Department shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie.
Nancy Guthrie
Posted

The Guthrie family is offering $1 million to anyone with information leading to the recovery of their mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing for over three weeks, “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie said in an emotional new video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday.

Savannah Guthrie acknowledged that her mother may already be gone.

“But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery,” she said.

St. Petersburg rally marks 4 years since Russian attack on Ukraine

Former Citrus County Sheriff Charles “Charlie” Dean Sr., who served the county for 16 years and later represented Florida in the Legislature, died on Monday.

St. Petersburg rally marks 4 years since Russian attack on Ukraine

Latest National News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg