Savannah Guthrie offers up to $1 million for information about her mother in new Instagram video

The Guthrie family is offering $1 million to anyone with information leading to the recovery of their mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing for over three weeks, “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie said in an emotional new video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday.

Savannah Guthrie acknowledged that her mother may already be gone.

“But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery,” she said.