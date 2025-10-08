Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Soccer match between Argentina, Puerto Rico moved from Chicago to Florida amid immigration crackdown

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Laura Bargfeld/AP
Military personnel in uniform, with the Texas National Guard patch on, are seen at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Elwood, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. (AP Photo/Laura Bargfeld)
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A soccer match between Argentina and Puerto Rico, originally scheduled for next week in Chicago, has been relocated to Florida amid the immigration crackdown in the city, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The friendly match was supposed to be played on Oct. 13 at Soldier Field in Chicago but will be moved to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

An Argentine Football Association executive confirmed the move to the AP and said it was because of unrest in Chicago, where President Donald Trump has deployed the National Guard to quell protests against the immigration crackdown. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the relocation had not been publicly announced.

